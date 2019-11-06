Home

Robert Lloyd Wiese

April 28, 1927 - Nov. 1, 2019

NILES, MI - Robert Lloyd Wiese, 92, of Niles, Michigan passed away November 1, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, Michigan.

His Memorial service will be November 10 at 1 p.m., with a meal following the service, at the Buchanan Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3115 Niles Buchanan Road, Buchanan, Michigan, 49107.

Pastor Robert was born April 28, 1927 in Streator, Illinois to Lloyd and Zaida Wiese. He was called to be a pastor with the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1966 until his retirement, and continued to serve as a guest pastor long after. He served in many churches across Michigan and also had a calling as an evangelist.

He was a Veteran of the Korean War and had a theology degree from Andrews University.

Pastor Robert is survived by wife Marie Wiese, children Jon (Donna) Wiese, Gregg Wiese, Scott Wiese, Patricia (Vince) Caruana, Paul (Bonnie) Wiese, and Kristina (Rick) Kopitas. He is also survived by his brother, William (Anita) Wiese, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and stepchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Wiese. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Jeffery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
