Robert Lord
May 6, 1929 - Oct. 24, 2019
NILES, MI - Robert B. Lord, 90, of Niles, Michigan passed away Friday, October 24, 2019, at the Chalet of Niles.
On May 6, 1929, in Mishawaka, Indiana Russell and Mary (Gushwa) Lord welcomed their son into this world.
After graduating from Mishawaka High School Robert furthered his education with Acme Tool & Die and then went on to serve his country proudly during the Korean Conflict with the United States Army, earning a citation for “unusual and exemplary service to his battalion”.
He married Nancy Sones on August 3, 1957 at a ceremony in Mishawaka. They recently celebrated 62 years.
When Robert retired in 1984 from Tyler Refrigeration, it gave him an opportunity to enjoy time in Ruskin, Florida where he and Nancy vacationed from 1992 until 2015 where he was an avid golfer and spent time on golfing leagues. He loved to work with wood and was an accomplished carpenter.
Robert is preceded by his parents, Russell and Mary Lord, and his three brothers.
Surviving is his wife Nancy, his son, Paul (Monica) Lord of Galien, and his daughter, Brenda Lord. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Robert may do so to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019