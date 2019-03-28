Robert “Bob” Louis Webb



Sept. 29, 1947 - March 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Louis Webb, 71, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the Unity Medical & Surgical Hospital, Mishawaka.



Bob was born September 29, 1947 in South Bend, IN to the late Paul & Helen (Wickey) Webb. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Webb.



Left to cherish Bob's memory is his fiance, Donna Bressler; sisters, Judith (Joe) Tirotta, Dorothy (Steve) Bozsanyi, and Mary Eddy; a brother, David (Betty) Webb; nieces & nephews, Dannielle & Joe Tirotta, David, Stephen & Laura Webb, Annette Karmolinski, Paul Bozsanyi, and Christine & Dale Trensey.



Bob honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW Post 360, St. Joseph Young Men's Club, and the American Legion, Post 357, where he was a past Commander and the current 2nd Vice Commander. Bob also did a lot of volunteer work for the veterans. He enjoyed playing in dart leagues, trips to the casino, and vacationing. Bob was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and loved his Bud Light. Bob was a friendly, fun, active person, who loved spending time with friends and family.



Visitation will be 4:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, March 29, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the funeral home Chapel. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, IN 46619.



