1/1
Robert M. Aldridge
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Aldridge

Oct. 24, 1926 - August 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Robert M. “Bob” Aldridge, 93, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Wellbrooke in South Bend, IN. He was born in Madison, IN, on October 24, 1926 to Evie and Elsie (Phillips) Aldridge, both of whom preceded him in death.

Bob is survived by his sons, Gregory (Alice) Aldridge of Granger, IN and James (Keri) Aldridge of Mishawaka, IN; his daughter, Mary Radde of Granger, IN; seven grandchildren, Johnathan (Melissa) Aldridge, Jessica (Jenny) Aldridge, Gregory (Amy) Aldridge, Erin Aldridge, Mollie Aldridge, Kaitlyn Radde, and Joseph Radde; six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Lucas, Isaac, Arden, Everly, and Isabelle; and his sister, Betty Graves, who lives in Columbus, IN.

After serving honorably in the United States Army, Bob earned his bachelor's degree from Hanover College. Bob converted to Catholicism in 1957 at St. Patrick Church in South Bend, and most recently attended Christ the King Catholic Church. He was employed as a florist/manager at Kagel Flowers and Gifts in South Bend for more than thirty years. There, he worked alongside Fred Kagel, who was the first friend he made upon moving to South Bend. They remained close friends all their lives and considered one another to be family.

Bob was an avid Indiana University basketball and Notre Dame football fan. His friend and fellow IU basketball fan, Flonnie Toll, provided him with an IU basketball calendar each season! Bob enjoyed playing the piano; he could play most any song by ear. He also enjoyed listening to his grandchildren play the piano and came to their recitals whenever he could. He was a great dancer and was, in fact, an Arthur Murray dance instructor. He also loved refinishing antique furniture.

As Bob's illness progressed, Eileen Riley selflessly provided untold hours of assistance and caregiving. Bob's family would also like to thank both Hospice and Wellbrooke for their excellent care and compassion through the health issues he faced in the last years of his life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 S.R. 933, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church prior to Mass. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required for all events.

Contributions in memory of Bob may be donated to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved