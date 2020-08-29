Robert M. Aldridge
Oct. 24, 1926 - August 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Robert M. “Bob” Aldridge, 93, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Wellbrooke in South Bend, IN. He was born in Madison, IN, on October 24, 1926 to Evie and Elsie (Phillips) Aldridge, both of whom preceded him in death.
Bob is survived by his sons, Gregory (Alice) Aldridge of Granger, IN and James (Keri) Aldridge of Mishawaka, IN; his daughter, Mary Radde of Granger, IN; seven grandchildren, Johnathan (Melissa) Aldridge, Jessica (Jenny) Aldridge, Gregory (Amy) Aldridge, Erin Aldridge, Mollie Aldridge, Kaitlyn Radde, and Joseph Radde; six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Lucas, Isaac, Arden, Everly, and Isabelle; and his sister, Betty Graves, who lives in Columbus, IN.
After serving honorably in the United States Army, Bob earned his bachelor's degree from Hanover College. Bob converted to Catholicism in 1957 at St. Patrick Church in South Bend, and most recently attended Christ the King Catholic Church. He was employed as a florist/manager at Kagel Flowers and Gifts in South Bend for more than thirty years. There, he worked alongside Fred Kagel, who was the first friend he made upon moving to South Bend. They remained close friends all their lives and considered one another to be family.
Bob was an avid Indiana University basketball and Notre Dame football fan. His friend and fellow IU basketball fan, Flonnie Toll, provided him with an IU basketball calendar each season! Bob enjoyed playing the piano; he could play most any song by ear. He also enjoyed listening to his grandchildren play the piano and came to their recitals whenever he could. He was a great dancer and was, in fact, an Arthur Murray dance instructor. He also loved refinishing antique furniture.
As Bob's illness progressed, Eileen Riley selflessly provided untold hours of assistance and caregiving. Bob's family would also like to thank both Hospice and Wellbrooke for their excellent care and compassion through the health issues he faced in the last years of his life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 S.R. 933, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church prior to Mass. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required for all events.
Contributions in memory of Bob may be donated to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
