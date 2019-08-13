Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
16495 Ireland Rd
Mishawaka, IN
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
16495 Ireland Rd
Mishawaka, IN
Robert M. Borsodi


1935 - 2019
Robert M. Borsodi Obituary
Robert M. Borsodi

April 23, 1935 - August 10, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert Michael Borsodi, 84, of Mishawaka, passed away on August 10 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Mishawaka. Robert was born in Roseland, Indiana on April 23, 1935 to William J. and Mary R. (Rak) Borsodi. Robert graduated from South Bend Central High School as part of the Class of ‘53. On November 1, 1969 in the First English Lutheran Church, he married the love of his life, Donna M. Emery. He retired from Stationair's Express. He was also the past owner/operator of B&D Office Machines. Robert was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, where he served as usher. Through the years at the church he also served as a member of the foundation and participated numerous times with the council. He liked to hunt and fish, travel, and bowl. He loved Notre Dame football and the Chicago Cubs, but his greatest joy came from being with his family.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Donna and their son, Scott (Kristene) Borsodi. He was the proud grandfather of five, Mary C. (Todd) Franks and Rachel L. (Ian) Hamilton, both of Mishawaka, Jonathan S. (Izabela) Borsodi and Adam R. Borsodi, both of Oakland, California, and Matthew R. Borsodi of Phoenix, Arizona, and great-grandfather of six. Robert is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Laura Borsodi and Jean Borsodi, and brother-in-law, Pete Hays. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Paul Lockmondy; brothers, James and William Borsodi; along with sisters, Alice Hays and Mary Mitchell.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 16 from 5:00 until 8:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, and also one hour prior to the service at the First English Lutheran Church, 16495 Ireland Rd., Mishawaka. A service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00am in the church, with Pastor Jeff Zell officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to either: Pet Refuge, Inc., 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614; or First English Lutheran Church Foundation, 16495 Ireland Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
