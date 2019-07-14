Home

Robert M. James Obituary
Robert M. James

June 28, 1943 - July 12, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Robert M. James, 76, of New Carlisle, passed away in his home on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in LaPorte, IN, to the late Lester and Ruth (Wykoff) James. On June 13, 1964, he married Anne Hoffman, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Yvette (Todd) Snyder of Rolling Prairie, IN, his son, Rob (Donna) James of New Carlisle; four grandchildren, Jessica, Jacqueline, Rebecca, and Katie; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Harper, and Zachary; and by a brother, Charles James of New Carlisle. He was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy James. Bob retired from Whirlpool in 2002, after 29 1/2 years of service. He was a United States Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post #297, New Carlisle, NRA and Hamilton Church, New Carlisle. Bob loved going fishing in Canada, smoking his pipe, old western movies, and his dog, Jenny. He will be missed by his family. A Memorial Service will be held for Bob at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hamilton Church, Chicago Trail and Walnut Rd., New Carlisle, where friends may visit for one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019
