Robert M. Kaminski
May 7, 1931 - Dec. 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert (Bob) M. Kaminski, 88, of South Bend, IN, passed away on December 31, 2019.
Bob was born on May 7, 1931 in South Bend to Michael and Anna (Walkowiak) Kaminski. Bob was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sisters, Helen M. Byszewski and Virginia Kaminski. Survivors include three daughters, Beth (John) Curtis, Paula (Mike) Loupee, and Lori Kaminski; a son, Rob (Janet) Kaminski; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Charlotte, Sean, Taylor, Kendall, Olivia, and Jason; and one great-grand daughter, Avery. Also surviving is Pat Hennings, to whom he was married for 33 years.
Bob graduated from South Bend Catholic High School and John Carroll University, located in University Heights, Ohio. Bob had a distinguished career at the South Bend Tribune and retired to Florida before returning home to South Bend to be with his children.
Bob was a wonderful, loving father. He will always be remembered for his good nature, playful spirit, gregarious joy of living, and excellent culinary skills. Bob was an avid Cubs and Notre Dame fan and he will be fondly remembered for the wonderful tailgate parties he would host around the Notre Dame stadium.
A private service will be held by the family. Memorial contribution can be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020