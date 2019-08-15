Home

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church Nashville
15354 Old Hickory Blvd.
Nashville, TN
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Nashville
15354 Old Hickory Blvd.
Nashville, TN
1925 - 2019
Robert M. Stahl Obituary
Robert M. Stahl

May 24, 1925 - August 4, 2019

ANTIOCH, TN - Robert, 94, was born in South Bend, IN May 24, 1925 to James & Loella Stahl, youngest of 5 children. He attended Studebaker and Riley High; after graduating he was drafted into service.

He served in the Army Air Force 1943-1945, 8th Airforce, 100th Bomb Group as a waist gunner on the B17-Billy Boy. At the end of 1944 he transferred to the 15th Air Force in Italy. From Foggia, he flew 26 missions including Germany, France & Italy, & was Honorably Discharged as a Staff Sergeant Oct. 30, 1945 at Randolph Field, TX.

After discharge he returned to South Bend, was hired by South Bend Fire Dept., and served for 21 years, retiring in 1968.

He married his first wife, Eleanora Przybysz-Hintz in 1953 & was married 21 years, with 3 children, Mary, Robert Jr., & Margaret; & stepchildren, Cindy & Leo Hintz.

June 1974 at a Riley HS reunion, Bob met Jeanette Niemier & married in 1975 in Phoenix, AZ, where they lived from 1975-1996, then moved to Nashville, TN to be with Jeanette's daughter Judy and their grandchildren, Sean & Shannon.

He was preceded in death by 1st wife Eleanora in 1974, son Robert Jr. in 1994, and 2nd wife Jeanette in 2016.

He is survived by 5 children, 9 grand, and 6 great-grandchildren.

In his own words; “I have had a good life and have been blessed by our Lord!”

A Celebration of his life is Aug. 17, 2019 at Christ Church Nashville, 15354 Old Hickory Blvd., with visitation 9-11 a.m. & service @ 11 a.m. Military Burial follows at Memorial Gardens.

Donations in Robert Stahl's name to St. Jude at .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
