Robert Marvel, Jr.
Aug. 27, 1944 - Aug. 26, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Robert Bruce Marvel, Jr., 75, of Edwardsburg, MI went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 8:54 am, while being treated at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. Born in 1944, Bob would have turned 76 on August 27. Bob attended Penn High School in Mishawaka and Ball State University in Muncie, IN. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, Honorably Discharged in 1971. After retiring as an insulator from the Asbestos Workers Union, he started Marvel Insulating with his wife, Judy. Bob also served as project manager for the construction of the former Community Baptist Church in Edwardsburg. Bob loved his family and friends, his church and Sunday school class, and talking about the Bible to anyone and everyone he met. He enjoyed God's great outdoors and was an avid fisherman most of his life. When limited by failing health, Bob continued to enjoy the outdoors on his scooter, watching birds and feeding wildlife. Bob will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends including his wife of nearly 52 years, Judy (Walorski) Marvel; daughter, Kimberly (Brett) Putnam; son, Kevin (Nicole) Marvel; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Derek (Kayce), Brayden, Nathan, and Grace; a great-grandchild, McKinley; a sister, Jennifer (Steve) Webb; three brothers, Richard Marvel, Randy (Shirley) Marvel, and Ron (Leslie) Marvel, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Marvel of Mishawaka, IN. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM, concluding with a service at 6:00 PM, at Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 SR 19 North, Nappanee, IN 46550, where he had attended regularly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Nappanee Missionary Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.