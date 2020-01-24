|
|
Robert Michael Marszalek
Nov. 1, 1964 - Jan. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Michael Marszalek, age 55, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on January 2, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial was held with burial in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery.
Root Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Robert was born November 1, 1964 in Michigan City to John R. and Sandra (Pawlicki) Marszalek.
Robert is survived by his loving and devoted parents; brother, John T. (Yaneth) Marszalek of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters, Melinda (Jim) Keenan of South Bend, Indiana and Jennifer (Matt) Baumgartner of Mishawaka, Indiana; nephew, Matt (Sarah) Keenan of South Bend, Indiana; nieces, Allison Keenan of Portage, Indiana and Marissa Keenan of South Bend, Indiana; godparents, Jerry Cieciwa of Huntley, Illinois and Dolly Sheen of Peoria, Illinois, and many loving and caring aunts, uncles, and cousins across the country.
Robert loved his mom's spaghetti, being in the fresh air, easy listening music, relaxing in his favorite chair, giving hugs, and his many friends at Logan Center and Walnut Street house.
Robert's family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at both Logan Center and the Walnut Street house for the beautiful care and compassion shown him over the years. They would also like to thank the staff at the Center for Hospice for making sure his last days were comfortable and peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Logan Center Adult Day Services Program, 2505 East Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46615.
A meeting was held quite far from Earth!
It's time again for another birth,
said the Angels to the LORD above,
This Special Child will need much love.
His progress may be very slow,
accomplishments he may not show.
And he'll require extra care
from the folks he meets down there.
He may not run or laugh or play.
His thoughts may seem quite far away,
in many ways he won't adapt,
and he'll be known as handicapped.
So let's be careful where he's sent,
We want his life to be content.
Please LORD, find the parents who
will do a special job for you.
They will not realize right away
the leading role they're asked to play,
but with this child sent from above
comes a stronger faith and richer love.
And soon they'll know the privilege given
in caring for their gift from Heaven.
Their precious charge, so meek and mild,
is HEAVEN'S VERY SPECIAL CHILD.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020