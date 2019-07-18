Robert Mitzman



Nov. 20, 1932 - July 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Mitzman, 86, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. Known to many as Bob, he was born on November 20, 1932 in Hartford, CT to the late Moe and Nellie Mitzman. Bob graduated from Angola High School in 1950 and lived most of his adult life in South Bend.



On June 24, 1956, in South Bend, Bob married Sandra Berebitsky; she preceded him in death in 2005. He is survived by his son, Larry (Karen) Mitzman of Indianapolis, IN; grandsons, Michael (Caitlin) Mitzman of Brooklyn, NY and Alex Mitzman of Chicago, IL; brothers, Leonard Mitzman of Cincinnati, OH and Dr. Marshall Mitzman of Hayward, CA; and sister, Vivian Ehrlich of Madison, WI.



Bob never met a stranger and always looked forward to spending time and socializing with his many neighbors and friends in South Bend, as did they with him. Bob was fascinated with learning how things worked and was always there to help others fix whatever needed fixing. Several of his passions included coin collecting and working with and building computers.



Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the contributor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. McGannHay.com.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019