Robert Mysliwiec
Aug. 20, 1949 - Aug, 3, 2019
NILES, MI - Robert William Francis Mysliwiec has died. Eternally loved by his wife Joean (Maloy) and his children, Jason R. Mysliwiec, Courtney E. Mysliwiec Barnhart (Daniel), Matthew R. Mysliwiec (Nicole), Colin J. Mysliwiec Raybin (Marc), Shannon M. Mysliwiec Astheimer (Bryan), and Andrew R. Mysliwiec (Brandy). PAPA will be greatly missed by his fourteen grandchildren, Jake, Hunter, Lentz, Coco, Duke, Lachlan, Elisabeth, Vivian, Harrison, Josephine, Penelope, Charles, Frances, and Robert. He will be long remembered and loved by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Robert was born in 1949 in Grand Rapids, MI to Richard and Ruth (Veneklase) Mysliwiec as the second child of a large, loving family. He is survived by his beloved siblings, Stephen (Diana) Mysliwiec, Michael (Joan) Mysliwiec, Mary Jo (Robert) Robbins, Paul (Cecilia) Mysliwiec, Daniel (Mary) Mysliwiec, James (Margherite) Mysliwiec, and Gerri Anne (Robert) Armstrong.
Achieving both the Order of the Arrow and the Eagle Scout in his youth, Robert held true to these values throughout his life. A graduate of West Catholic High School, Grand Rapids, Mysliwiec was a five sports athlete. He was Co -Valedictorian addressor as well as Class President as a member of a unique class of men and women who, even today, are close in heart and spirit.
Robert declined an appointment to the Naval Academy (Congressman Gerald Ford) in both football and baseball to accept a position with the University of Notre Dame (pitcher) under the tutelage of Coach Jake Kline. He achieved his BA ‘71 and his JD ‘74 from the University of Notre Dame du Lac.
Mysliwiec's law career of 45 years abruptly ended July 2019 at the beginning of his recent journey. He was well known and will long be remembered as serving clients others might not welcome aboard. His love of the law prided him in seeking the essence of the law for all persons he served. He strove to achieve the legal application as he termed “the right and inherent intent of the Law.”
Robert and Jo and family made Niles, MI, their quiet welcoming river town, their life-long home. Countless memories have been made by family and many others over the years at gatherings, parties, weddings or receptions, Baptisms, or perhaps a quiet evening on the warm porch watching the storms roll in or out. Robert's fireworks shows, bonfires, and endless humor were always hosted in his trademark loafers.............(no socks, ever, of course)! His much loved tractor seated him through the years as many legal issues were pondered as he cut the hills overlooking Niles with intense pleasure. He was an avid collector throughout his life: stamps, coins, and ultimately, with the camaraderie of a great friend, beanie babies! His greatest pleasure was receiving from his grandchildren a beanie which eventually would go full circle back to one of the children.
His love of baseball continued; quoting a coach of his teen years, “you played the game as it was meant to be played”. He eventually became a PA softball team member in his 30's with a fine group of individuals all still friends some 40 years hence. Coaching young men and youth baseball was a passion for Robert. Starting with FOP Little League, through Babe Ruth Baseball, Chet Waggoner Baseball, and St. Joseph High School baseball Bob guided young persons with many lessons on life as well as the sport. One of his many teams of players accompanied their Coach to the World Series of Babe Ruth Baseball with great pride for the state of Michigan. His work with the Mock Trial Teams of South Bend St. Joseph's High school was just another example of his leadership and service to youth and young persons.
A humble man, Robert was patient, kind, generous, hysterically funny and most thoughtful to all he met. Rarely, rarely did Bob become angered and not a situation could be introduced that he was not able to bring some laughter forward. He was a puzzle maniac (the more pieces the better), which served as his instrument in life to bring in those about him. His belly laugh made you know he thought you were humorous, which was a considerable compliment! He never tired of playing Candy Land through three generations of little children.
Often, Bob spoke of his happiest time just sitting in a beach chair, reading a book, and just laughing and talking with his wife by the sounds of the ocean. His steel trap mind made him a valuable asset to any Trivial Pursuit game as he was a master of facts, numbers, dates, and history. Above all else, Robert was a person you could call, any time day or night, knowing he would agree to help you with any matter. He was a generous soul.
To know Robert was to know one person can, indeed, make the world a better place.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 11am-1pm at St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Church, 219 Lincoln St., Niles with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to St. Mary's Catholic School, Niles, Michigan 49120.
Memories of Bob may be shared with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019