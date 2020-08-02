1/1
Robert Neal Whitesel
Robert Neal Whitesel

August 5, 1956 - July 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Whitesel, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday knowing he was going to join the love of his life, his wife.

Bob was born in South Bend to the late Marion and Joan (Carpenter) Whitesel. On October 15, 1983, Bob married Ruth (Bartz) Whitesel; she preceded him in death in 2011. He is also preceded in death by his in-laws, Benjamin & Dorothy Schrader, Patricia Meyers, and Theresa Schrader. Left to cherish the memory of Bob are his brother, John (Debra) Whitesel; niece, Emily (Anthony) Hardiman; great-nieces, Tahlia, Tia, E'mony, & Alana; his wife's family, Nancy (Jerry) Morris, Gloria Newling, Betty (Ed) Borlik, Mike (Barb) Schrader, Joe (Carmen) Schrader, Jim (Yvonne) Schrader, & Janet Schrader; and many more dear nieces and nephews, who will always remember Uncle Bob for how he could make bird calls sound so real. Bob appreciated his niece, Rachelle Hodgson for always being there for him when she could be.

Bob was member of Terre Coupe #204 F&AM in New Carlisle and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend; he was also active in their choir. As a child he was in Boy Scouts. Bob and his wife Ruth liked to camp, especially with their JAYCO Jafari travel club. He was an avid classic movie buff and reader; science fiction was his favorite. Bob enjoyed working for Notre Dame during the football season parking cars. He loved animals; his pets went everywhere he did, even on trips. He also enjoyed getting out of household chores by mowing the lawn.

Visitation is 12:30PM - 2:30PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with a Funeral service beginning at 2:30PM in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to a pet organization of donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
