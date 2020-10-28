Robert (Bob) Nemeth
April 8, 1940 - Oct. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Robert (Bob) Nemeth, 80, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on October 26, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1940, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Steve and Bernice Nemeth. On June 2, 1962, Robert married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Rosemary (Toni) Nemeth who preceded him in death. Robert is survived by two sons, Alan (Christine) Nemeth and Jeffery Nemeth; one daughter, Kathleen (Kile) Carlson; two grandchildren, Nicole Nemeth and Matthew Nemeth; one brother, Dennis Nemeth; and one sister, Shirley Nemeth.
Robert, a graduate of Central High School, worked at Uniroyal for 30 years, and K&B Transport for 10 years. Robert was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, and a 40-year member of Turners of Michiana, where he served on the board, volunteered, and participated in softball and bowling. He enjoyed time with his family, nature, and camping. He traveled all over the United States. He was an avid fan of the Indianapolis 500 Race, and was in annual attendance with his closest friends for over 30 years.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 pm, October 29, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Friday, October 30, 2020, at Corpus Christi Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Dr., South Bend (face masks required in church). The Mass will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend for safety and convenience. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617; or Corpus Christi Parish, 2822 Corpus Christi Dr., South Bend, IN 46628. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.