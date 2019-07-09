Home

Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-2323
Robert Overmyer

April 17, 1932 - July 4, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Robert S. Overmyer, 87, of Edwardsburg, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 17, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana to Cecil O. & Alice (James) Overmyer.

On August 24, 1951 he married Vera Mae Metcalf, the love of his life. She preceded him in death on November 24, 1993. Surviving is a daughter, Debra A. (Bill) Bailey of Mechanicsville, VA; 2 grandchildren, Kimberley Bailey of Richmond, VA and Stephanie Bellfy of Elkhart, and 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Andrea Wanitschek of Portland, OR; 1 sister, Beverly Torgeson of Edwardsburg; and a special niece and caregiver, Johna Radford of Edwardsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vera; a son, Craig Overmyer who died on Aug. 8, 2017; and a grandson, Dustin Overmyer who died on Sept. 19, 2017.

Robert graduated in 1951 from Edwardsburg High School. He was a member of the Masons, and a member of 4 Lakes Country Club where he loved to golf and worked as a ranger. Robert served on the Board of Directors at CTS Federal Credit Union for 30+ years. He enjoyed fishing for Walleye on Lake Erie and in his younger years he loved to bowl, having rolled several 300 games. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog “Willie”.

Robert worked at Studebaker in his younger years and he retired from CTS Corp as a tool & die maker.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Five Points Cemetery. Friends may also visit with the family for 1 hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Pet Refuge in Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019
