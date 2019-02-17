Robert Paul Dayhuff



March 24, 1940 - Feb. 15, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Robert Paul Dayhuff of Osceola, Indiana passed away on February 15, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana with his sister Becky holding his hand. Born on March 24, 1940 in Mishawaka, IN to William Paul and Doris “Tim” Dayhuff both of whom died in 1997 in Albuquerque, NM, he was a big brother to Michael of New York, who passed away in 2014, Barbara, Rebecca, and Jean, all of Albuquerque, and Mary of Browns Mills, New Jersey. Bob and his wife Paula were married for 54 years. He is survived by Paula and his son, Robert Allen Dayhuff of Osceola, grandson Christopher Dayhuff and his wife Sarah, and great-grandsons Christopher Jr. and Nathan of Niles, Michigan. He also leaves behind his sisters, cousins, and many nieces and nephews, several of whom were gifted with boat rides on the lake or short flights in his plane.



Bob was an Air Force Veteran, and he and Paula enjoyed flying around the Michiana area in their plane. He liked fast boats and motorcycles, witty sarcasm and life's ironies, roller skating, airplanes, Bonnie Doon's mint ice cream and waffles made by Mom. Above all, he loved his family as best he could.



There will be no service and cremation has taken place. If desired, donations may be made to the . The family thanks St. Paul Center in South Bend for caring for Bob in these last days, and a very special nurse, Nicole.