Robert Paul Gushwa
Jan. 29, 1928 - Nov. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Paul Gushwa, 91, of Chamberlin Drive, South Bend, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his home. He was born in South Bend, Indiana on January 29, 1928 to Lee Ray Gushwa and Gertrude (Johnson) Gushwa who preceded him in death. On July 18, 1947, he married the former Virginia Lucille Cooper. After 68 years, she passed away in 2015. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II. Following his Honorable Discharge, he worked at Studebaker and Uniroyal until his retirement. He is survived by his children: Robert Gushwa Jr. of Colorado, Douglas Gushwa of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Cindy Hostetler of South Bend, Kimberly (Larry) Brandow of Jackson, Michigan, and Kenneth Gushwa of McAllen, Texas. He was preceded in death by his oldest child, Brenda Fisher, who died in 2014. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services with Military Rites will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00pm at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Post Polio Foundation in memory of Robert. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019