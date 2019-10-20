|
Robert Perry
Flannery Sr.
Sept. 17, 1961 - Oct. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Bob” Perry Flannery Sr. of South Bend passed away in his home on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1961 in South Bend to the late Donald and Mildred (Hunt) Flannery.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert Perry (Danialle) Flannery Jr.; daughters, Tiffany (Tremaine) Jex and Destiny Lovin; stepson, Jason Ritter; grandchildren, Brandon, Kaylie, Perry, Amilya, and Brigley; step-grandsons, Jeremiah and Trey; brother, Richard (Louann) Flannery; sisters, Shirley (Rick) Voglewede, Kate (Jerry) Zutell, and Janet Schmaeling; and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mildred Flannery; his grandson, Bentley Flannery; and sister, Diana Youngs.
Bob retired from Han's House and South Bend Plastics. Bob was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Notre Dame and loved playing fantasy football. He enjoyed rock-n-roll, going to concerts, and entering local contests. He loved donating his time at Spider Works every chance he had. Bob knew no stranger; everyone who came around him felt welcomed and befriended. He always knew how to make others smile and laugh. Bob was always there for others and his family and will be greatly missed. We have another Guardian Angel watching over all of us.
A Celebration of Life honoring Bob will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4 PM at Marine Corps League, 1539 Parry St., South Bend, IN 46117. Please come in Chicago Bears and Notre Dame t-shirts. With it being Notre Dame vs. Michigan that day, if you come wearing a Michigan t-shirt, we won't kick you out.
Contributions in memory of Bob may be sent to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019