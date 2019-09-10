|
|
Robert “Bobby” Perry Laudin Jr.
Nov. 7, 1960 - Sept. 7, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Robert ‘Bobby' Perry Loudin Jr., 58, of Granger, Indiana, passed away September 7, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1960 in St. Joseph, Michigan to Robert Sr. and Thelma (Swartz) Loudin.
Bobby was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was always there to brighten the lives of others. Bobby's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Bobby's kind spirit, hard work, and passion for life will live on through them.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his five children and their spouses, Jennifer (Jake) Hogan of Union Mills, Indiana, Jaclyn (Shawn) Steinike of Granger, Indiana, Nathan Loudin of Fishers, Indiana, Benjamin Loudin of Granger, Indiana, and Grace Loudin of Granger, Indiana; his grandchildren, Cosette, Ameribella, Roland, and Arianna; his loving parents, Robert Sr. and Thelma Loudin of Granger, Indiana; his loving parents-in-law, Terry and Vicki Toombs of South Bend, Indiana; his brother and his wife, William and Michele Loudin of Mishawaka, Indiana; his brother-in-law, Benjamin Toombs of South Bend, Indiana; and many other family members who Bobby held so dear.
Visitation is on Friday, September 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral service will be on Saturday, September 14 at 12 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019