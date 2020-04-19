|
|
Robert Philabaum
Oct. 14, 1975 - April 10, 2020
WOODHAVEN, MI - Robert Thomas Philabaum, 44, died suddenly on April 10, 2020 in Trenton, Michigan. Robert was born to Gary E. and Nancy A. Philabaum in South Bend, Indiana. He graduated from John Adams High School in 1994 and received his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University Bloomington in 1999. Rob worked for the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation for the past twenty years.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Gary and grandparents, Eugene and Doris Philabaum, and Irwin Bentzen. He is survived by his mother, Nancy, his former spouse, Sheri; his children, Elsie and Reid; brothers, Richard (Michelle) and Randall (Sarah); and grandmother, Helen Bentzen.
Rob liked being outside riding bikes, shooting hoops, and grilling with his children, Elsie and Reid. He loved watching Elsie figure skate and sing in her choir and Reid play hockey and baseball. Rob loved his Grandma Bentzen and made sure she was well cared for. He was an avid fan of Cubs baseball, IU basketball, Notre Dame football, and Barnaby's Pizza. Robert enjoyed working (Martins Super Market in high school, Burns Rent-All in college, and then Bosch). Every year he made sure he was at his high school/college friends' Wawasee Lake reunion and the family Labor Day reunion in South Bend.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at Zion United Church of Christ, 211 S. St. Peter St., South Bend, Indiana 46617 at a later date. Memorial gifts made be made to the church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020