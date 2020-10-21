Robert Prue
March 29, 1930 - Oct. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Robert E. “Bob” Prue, 90 years old, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020. Bob was born on March 29, 1930 in South Bend, IN to the late Elmer and Achthah Prue and remained a lifelong resident. On April 15, 1961 Bob married Marilyn K. Brown in South Bend, who preceded him in death on August 2, 2015.
Bob worked for Bendix Corporation for over 20 years, then went to work for Trinetics, Inc. as a plant manager for over 20 years, retiring in 1990. Bob was a 1948 graduate of Notre Dame focusing on business. He then joined the Army and was in the Army reserve for 20 years. After retirement, Bob worked Saturdays at Portage Sunoco working on cars and numerous projects. He also worked part time for Hub Cap Annies and Express Press.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Marianne Prue of Cincinnati, OH; and his two sons, John Prue of South Bend, IN and David Prue of Cherry Hill, NJ.
There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robert E. Prue may be made to a Veterans charity of choice
Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. You can leave online condolences for Bob's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
