Robert R. Lange
Oct. 14, 1943 - Nov. 28, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert R. Lange, age 76, of Mishawaka, IN passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Belltower Rehab. He was born on October 14, 1943 in Harvey, Illinois to Clayton and Jeanne Lange. Robert graduated from Mishawaka High School and later was inducted into the United States Army. He enjoyed his dogs, working in the yard, working with horses, and helping his nephew Louis. Robert is survived by his companion of 15 years, Carol Engstrom of Florida; son, Sean Lange of Indiana; and nephew, Louis (Cheryl) Beehler of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Somerville; and siblings, Louis Lange and Virginia Beehler. There will be a private burial at a later time. To share a remembrance of Robert or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019