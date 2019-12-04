Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Lange


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Lange Obituary
Robert R. Lange

Oct. 14, 1943 - Nov. 28, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert R. Lange, age 76, of Mishawaka, IN passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Belltower Rehab. He was born on October 14, 1943 in Harvey, Illinois to Clayton and Jeanne Lange. Robert graduated from Mishawaka High School and later was inducted into the United States Army. He enjoyed his dogs, working in the yard, working with horses, and helping his nephew Louis. Robert is survived by his companion of 15 years, Carol Engstrom of Florida; son, Sean Lange of Indiana; and nephew, Louis (Cheryl) Beehler of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Somerville; and siblings, Louis Lange and Virginia Beehler. There will be a private burial at a later time. To share a remembrance of Robert or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -