Robert Ray Smith, Jr.



Jan. 14, 1945 - May 20, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Robert Ray Smith, Jr., 74, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Shepherds Cove Hospice, Albertville, Alabama. Robert Ray was born on January 14, 1945 in South Bend, Indiana to Robert Ray Smith, Sr. and Betty (Melvin) Smith. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Smith; his daughter, Shelly Smith of Houston, Texas; his son, Tom Smith of Utah; four grandchildren, Heather Cox, Kaden Smith, Kooper Smith, and Kaylee Smith; three great-grandchildren, Zara Cox, Zaida Cox, and Zander Cox; and by two brothers, John (Mary) Smith of Rolling Prairie, Indiana and Jim Smith of LaPorte, Indiana. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ray Smith, Sr. and Betty (Melvin) Smith; his grandson, Ian Hammond; and his brother, Richard Smith. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. E.S.T. Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Indiana. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Robert Ray was a 1963 graduate of New Carlisle High School. He enjoyed fishing and was a Ham radio operator for 60 years. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary