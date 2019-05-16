Robert Rodgers



April 2, 1933 - May 11, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert E. Rodgers, 86, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 with his daughters, Kathyrn and Judy by his side.



He was born April 2, 1933 in South Bend, to Harry, Sr. & Gladys Rodgers.



In 1952 he married Thelma Jean Jackson; they were married for 52 years until her passing in 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harry, Jr.



Surviving are 4 daughters, Kathryn Rodgers, Patricia Gallaway, Bobbi Rondot, and Judith (Scott) Suchovsky; 6 grandchildren, Misty Rondot, Edward Rondot, Amber Gallaway, Joshua Suchovsky, Erica Suchovsky, and Jordan Suchovsky, and 7 great-grandchildren.



Bob graduated from Riley High School in 1951 and was later drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for Bendix Corp. as a hydraulic journeyman fitter for over 48 years until his retirement in 1999. He and his best friend, Gordon Wesel owned and operated a lawn mower shop. He also owned his own plane, a Piper Tripacer and he was flying until his illness.



He was a member of the Royal Arch Masons, St. Joseph Valley Lodge #4, The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, and Bend of the River Archery Club. He was also a volunteer fire fighter for Niles, MI.



In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions for Center for Hospice Care of St. Joseph County.



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.