Robert Ronald York



May 20, 1947 - May 12, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert (Bob) York passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 12, 2019 with loving family at his side.



Robert Ronald York was born on May 20, 1947 in Bangor, Maine to the late Ronald Alonzo and Catherine Louise York and was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Constance Joan York, whom he married on Sept. 5, 1967. He is survived by three children, Allen (Tammy) York of Amelia, OH, Shane (Jennifer) York of Danville, IN, and Patrick (Jennifer) York of Brownsburg, IN; his 6 grandchildren; and siblings, Margaret and Madaelynne, Hailey and Brady, and Kennedy and Harper York. He is also survived by his brother, Brian York and his faithful boxer Toby, who has been adopted by Bob's granddaughter Hailey.



After serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, Bob returned home and attended Husson College in Bangor, Maine, graduating with a 4.0 average. Upon graduation Bob was employed by the Internal Revenue Service.



He completed his MBA from Indiana University's School of Business and Economics in 2001 and retired from the IRS with 32 years of service in 2005. He was most proud of his additional careers as a self-employed accountant, tax preparer, professor of accounting at local community colleges, and as an advisor to small businesses in South Bend, IN. He and his wife Connie enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and other adventures. A longtime member of the Masonic Lodge, Bob recently completed 18 months as Potentate of Orak Shrine in Michigan City, Indiana. He loved reading and collected more books than he could ever read, and often gave them to his friends and family.



A kind, caring, and giving man to his family and friends, he accepted and loved all of them. In retirement he especially enjoyed his grandchildren's numerous sports, school, and music activities and generously encouraged them in all their pursuits. They were a constant source of joy to him.



Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville, with a Masonic Service at 4:30 pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 5:00 pm in the funeral home. A reception will be held from 5-7 pm at Phi Delta Kappa, 801 Phi Delta Kappa Dr., Danville, IN 46112.



In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the Endowment Fund of , a Colorado corporation, for the use and benefit of the Chicago Hospital. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary