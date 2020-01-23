|
|
Robert S. Medich
Oct. 20, 1959 - Jan. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Steven Medich, age 60, son, brother, uncle, and friend, died peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020, in his home. He was born on Oct. 20, 1959, in South Bend, Indiana, to Bud and Ann (Mandich) Medich.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved father. Surviving family members include his mother, Ann; brother, David (Mary) Medich; niece, Lauren (Matt) Riggs, all of Granger, Indiana; and niece, Amanda (Andy) Dulude of Vienna, Virginia. He is also survived by nephews, Elijah and Benjamin Riggs, and Samuel Dulude.
While a student at Riley High School, Bob was chosen to be part of “Beyond Our Control,” WNDU-TV's weekly comedy program, becoming a standout member and instrumental in keeping it going after the death of founder Dave Williams. After graduation, he worked for WNDU's Promotions Department and generously donated countless hours as writing advisor for BOC.
After coursework at NYU's Film School, Bob worked at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago, then poured 14 years of his heart and soul into the Old Town School of Folk Music, where he was a huge factor in its growth and success. As Director of Advertising & Media, he produced highly acclaimed recording projects, concert events, and videos.
After five years at Northwestern University as Digital Media Specialist, Bob brought his creative mind and considerable technical skills to the South Bend Civic Theatre, where he was the Marketing Director. His iconic design aesthetic and distinctive creative voice developed a completely new identity for the theatre.
Bob was brilliant, hilarious, self-confident, irascible, and irreverent. He possessed impeccably hip taste, an irresistible laugh, a hunger for justice, and no patience for incompetence. He achieved a tremendous amount while successfully managing lifelong chronic depression.
Bob had a boundless love for music (both as composer and connoisseur), architecture, history, Moog synthesizers, Studebaker cars, noodles of all cuisines, and the city of Chicago. He was endlessly devoted to his family and had enormous affection for his vast circle of friends, who are grateful to have been influenced by him, and who will miss him more than words can ever say.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 at 1 pm at Saints Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church, 59248 Keria Trail, South Bend, IN 46614. Father Vladimir Lange will officiate. Viewing will be held 11:30 am to Noon, and visitation from Noon to 1 pm, at the church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, after which a dinner in the church social hall will celebrate Bob's life.
There will also be a Celebration of Life at 2 pm on Feb. 2 at the South Bend Civic Theatre.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Bend Civic Theatre and Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020