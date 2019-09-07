|
Robert S. Thomas
July 31, 1920 - Sept. 3, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Robert S. Thomas, 99, passed away in Danville, Indiana on September 3, 2019. He is survived by his children, James (Louann) Thomas of Plymouth and Patricia (Terry) Plank of Danville, IN, as well as grandchildren: Sean, Jason, and Matthew Thomas and one great-grandchild, Anna.
Bob was preceded in death by Dorothy, his wife of 67 years.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth until funeral service at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Peter Redmon.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019