Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Robert S. Thomas


1920 - 2019
Robert S. Thomas Obituary
Robert S. Thomas

July 31, 1920 - Sept. 3, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Robert S. Thomas, 99, passed away in Danville, Indiana on September 3, 2019. He is survived by his children, James (Louann) Thomas of Plymouth and Patricia (Terry) Plank of Danville, IN, as well as grandchildren: Sean, Jason, and Matthew Thomas and one great-grandchild, Anna.

Bob was preceded in death by Dorothy, his wife of 67 years.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth until funeral service at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Peter Redmon.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
