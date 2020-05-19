Robert Severeid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Severeid

Sept. 30, 1939 - May 17, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Robert Severeid, 80, of Granger is survived by wife, Shirley Severeid; children, Robert “Bob” Severeid, Debi (John) Grecco, & Lori Willard. Visit 4-7pm Wed., May 20 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park. Full obituary on Palmer's website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved