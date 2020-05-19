Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Severeid



Sept. 30, 1939 - May 17, 2020



GRANGER, IN - Robert Severeid, 80, of Granger is survived by wife, Shirley Severeid; children, Robert “Bob” Severeid, Debi (John) Grecco, & Lori Willard. Visit 4-7pm Wed., May 20 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park. Full obituary on Palmer's website.





