Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stoynoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Stoynoff


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Stoynoff Obituary
Robert “Bob” Stoynoff

July 13, 1949 - Nov. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert William Stoynoff, 70, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Robert was born July 13, 1949 to Joan (Kukla) Hough. On November 6, 1971 Robert married Phyllis (Staszewski) in St. Casimir Catholic Church; she survives. Left to cherish the memory of Bob are his wife Phyllis; mother Joan Hough; brother Michael Stoynoff; and many family members. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Lynn; stepfather Harold Dean Hough; grandparents Sally (Pauline) Kukla; and father, William Stoynoff. Bob honorably served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He served on the South Bend Police Department for 41 years and was a member of Z.B. Falcons Nest #80. He enjoyed fishing, fly fishing, and making his own flys. A Gathering for Family & Friends will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:00am until time of Memorial Service at 1:00pm at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A private burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -