|
|
Robert “Bob” Stoynoff
July 13, 1949 - Nov. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert William Stoynoff, 70, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Robert was born July 13, 1949 to Joan (Kukla) Hough. On November 6, 1971 Robert married Phyllis (Staszewski) in St. Casimir Catholic Church; she survives. Left to cherish the memory of Bob are his wife Phyllis; mother Joan Hough; brother Michael Stoynoff; and many family members. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Lynn; stepfather Harold Dean Hough; grandparents Sally (Pauline) Kukla; and father, William Stoynoff. Bob honorably served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He served on the South Bend Police Department for 41 years and was a member of Z.B. Falcons Nest #80. He enjoyed fishing, fly fishing, and making his own flys. A Gathering for Family & Friends will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:00am until time of Memorial Service at 1:00pm at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A private burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019