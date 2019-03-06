Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Robert "Tudder" Thomas

Robert "Tudder" Thomas Obituary
Robert “Tudder” Thomas

Feb. 17, 1950 - March 3, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Tudder” Thomas departed this life on the morning of Sunday, March 3, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christian Life Center, 1717 N. Hickory Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628, as well as for one hour prior to service on Saturday at the church. Full obituary and details available on Palmer Funeral Home's website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
