Robert W. Bush M.D.



Nov. 14, 1937 - Feb. 2, 2019



COLUMBUS, IN - Dr. Robert Willits Bush, 81, of Columbus died at 9:04 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Dr. Bush came to Columbus in 1969 and was, until 1984, a pathologist in the laboratory at Columbus Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bush was born in 1937 and raised in Mishawaka, Indiana, the adopted son of the late Paul and Thelta Willetts Bush.



Dr. Bush married Graziella (Pilotto) Johnson in 1983. She and two of her three children, Kim (Enzo) Vaccari of near Bologna, Italy, and Paul (Annette) Johnson of Monee, IL survive. Her son, Thomas (Charlotte) Johnson preceded him in death. In addition, Graziella's sister, Laura Pilotto, and mother, Irma Dondi survive.



Also surviving are Dr. Bush's sons, Steven (Laurie) Bush of St. Louis Park, MN and David (Michelle) Bush of Knoxville, TN; and three grandchildren, Andrew and Sarah Bush of St. Louis Park, MN, and Kailey Bush of Knoxville, TN. Also surviving are four grandchildren of Robert's wife Graziella, namely Victoria and Sarah Johnson, and Alex and Emily Vaccari. Dr. Bush is also survived by a sister, Carolyn (John) Ronchetti of Melbourne, FL; and a brother, Ray Smith of Gilbert, AZ.



Dr. Bush has requested that no funeral service be held. He was not a member of any organized religious group. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home on Washington Street.



He wished that his body be cremated and interred in Columbus, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to a or Hospice of South-Central Indiana.



