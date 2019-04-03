Robert W. Ford



Jan. 21, 1935 - March 31, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Robert W. Ford, 84, passed away on the morning of Sunday, March 31, 2019



Robert was born on January 21, 1935, in Marlette, MI as the son of Walter and Beulah (Dale) Ford. Robert, also called Bob, joined the Naval Reserves in high school and joined the Army after graduating; he was stationed in Europe. Bob returned to Europe through various trips as the Indiana Ski Club President. Eventually he settled in Cassopolis, MI with family. He was always known for having the best BBQ ribs and jokes to go with them.



Bob was a loving father and a pillar in his family. He is survived by his daughters, Tina (Zach Kau) Ford, Carene (Neil) Citter, and Clarice Glick; and five grandchildren, A.J. Glick, Mikhalla Glick, Yukari Citter, Mila Citter, and Vaughn Glick. Bob loved his family and his dogs, Tiny and Buddy.



Visitation will be on Friday, April 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. with Funeral Services at 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincolnway East, Osceola, IN 46561.



