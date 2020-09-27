Robert W. Foster
Feb. 6, 1940 - Sept. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Robert W. Foster passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana at the age of 80 years. Robert, who was known to friends and loved ones as “Bob”, was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Ellen (French) Foster of Howell MI, as well as his brother, Douglas Foster. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over sixty years, Letty (Blaess) Foster. Robert is survived by his two sons, Michael of Evansville and Timothy of Noblesville as well as two daughters-in-law, Lisa Foster and Rhonda Foster. Grandpa Bob will be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Derrick, Taylor, Timothy, and Rylee. Robert is also survived by four siblings, Gordon Foster of Jacksonville, FL, Norma Foster Recker of Jacksonville, FL, Darlene Foster Shaw of Fowlerville, MI, and Gary Foster also of Jacksonville, FL.
A native of Howell, Michigan, Robert graduated from Howell High School in 1959. In 1967 Robert and Letty moved to South Bend, IN where he became a member of St. Matthew's parish. Robert enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping, and playing cards and board games with his family. He used his mechanical skills to help many friends and neighbors. Robert was a gifted artist. His works will be cherished by his family.
Robert's body has been donated for research to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. There will be a Memorial Mass at 11am on Wednesday, September 30, at St. Matthew's Cathedral on Miami Street in South Bend. Additionally, a private Memorial Service for family will be held at a later date for Robert in Howell, MI.
Memorials may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana, 610 N. Michigan St., Suite 310, South Bend, IN 46601 or the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
