Robert W. Garrett
Robert W. Garrett

Sept. 28, 1951 - Sept. 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Robert W. Garrett, 68, lifelong resident of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born September 28, 1951 in South Bend to the late Roland and Carley (Chapman) Garrett.

On July 7, 1990 in South Bend, he was united in marriage to Vickie R. (Leeper), who survives. He is survived by two sons, Andrew (Cassandra) Garrett and Richard (Kelly) Garrett; stepdaughter, Jackie (Sean) Arch; four grandchildren, Mason, McKenna, Andalyn Garrett, and Kamden Arch; two brothers, Greg Garrett, Sr. and Doug (Kathy) Garrett; two aunts, Pauline Fuchs and Maribel Thornton, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by grandson, Kyler Arch.

Robert enjoyed fishing at Cory Lake and camping. He also loved vacationing with his family, especially to Wisconsin Dells.

Funeral services for Robert will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Robert may be donated to Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Memories & Condolences
