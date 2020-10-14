Robert W. Lavanture



Dec. 11, 1942 - Sept. 22, 2020



NAPLES, FL - Robert W. Lavanture passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020. He was born on Dec. 11, 1942 to the late Robert E. and Pauline (Lutz) Lavanture in Reading, PA. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Anne Lavanture.



Bob graduated from Miami University in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in business and was the catcher for the college baseball team, the Miami Redskins, during his tenure there. An injury prevented him from going pro. An avid athlete, he excelled at many sports but particularly enjoyed golf & racquetball, frustrating many opponents with his “dink” shot. Fishing, travel, and boating were his hobbies and he was a talented passionate photographer which he shared with his family and friends, carrying multiple cameras everywhere he went, taking hundreds of photos on any given trip. His mornings would begin feeding the neighborhood wildlife and evenings were devoted to his eight parakeets, chirping and flying free.



After college, Bob worked in sales management from 1965-1972 for Parker Hannifin, Cleveland, OH & then joined his family business, Lavanture Products in Elkhart, IN as a manufacturing business professional. In 1982, he and his wife established Vytec Inc. in Granger, IN. He retired to Naples, Florida in 1995.



Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margaret Anne Lavanture; two daughters, Julie Moore (David) and Laura Steinway (Brian); four grandchildren, Evan Bennett, Lauren Bennett, Joshua Horvath, and Haley Steinway; one brother, Richard (Marla) Lavanture; and three nephews, Richard Lavanture, Alex Lavanture, and Douglas Lavanture.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Potawatomi Conservatory, 2105 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm.





