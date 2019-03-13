Robert W. (Bob)



Lindgren, Sr.



Feb. 27, 1928 - March 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert W. (Bob) Lindgren, Sr., 91, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. In his lifetime, he was a beloved husband, dad, and grandpa. He was born February 27, 1928 in St. Joseph County, to the late Mary (Kanczuzewski) and Raymond Lindgren.



Bob married the love of his life, Vernagene (Anderson) on December 21, 1946. They spent 63 years together until her death on March 15, 2009. Bob loved to dance. He was even a professional dance instructor in his younger years. He loved to fly small aircraft, and was part of a flying club at the South Bend International Airport for many years.



On March 5, 1985, Bob was appointed as a reserve officer with the St. Joseph County Police Reserves, where he was a dedicated and respected volunteer leader in the role of Captain for more than 20 years. He also worked as a radio dispatch supervisor at Indiana State Police.



Bob is survived by two children: his son, Robert W. Lindgren, Jr. of South Bend, and daughter, Debra Lindgren of Davenport, Florida. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Roberta Vandygriff of New Mexico (married to Joe), Samantha Black of Davenport, Florida, and Stephanie Finsterbush of Rhode Island (married to Barkley). Bob's great-grandchildren include: Evelyn Finsterbush, Liam Finsterbush, Joey Vandygriff, Olivia Vandygriff, Tyler Vandygriff, and Cher Lindgren. Bob was preceded in death by his only sibling, Harold Lindgren.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William Street, South Bend. Friends may arrive for visitation with the family beginning at 10:00am, with the Memorial Service starting at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.