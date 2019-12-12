Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Chapel at Holy Cross College
54515 State Road 933 N.
Notre Dame, IN
View Map
Robert W. "Roy" Robison


1934 - 2019
Robert W. "Roy" Robison Obituary
Robert “Roy” W.

Robison

Jan. 3, 1934 - Dec. 9, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Roy” W. Robison, 85, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away at 8:40 pm Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. He was born January 3, 1934 in South Bend to the late William and Mabel (Bray) Robison.

On September 26, 1953 in South Bend, Bob married the former Barbara A. Wittling, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, he is survived by two sons, Dr. Robert J. (Frances Elaine) Robison of Zionsville and Dr. Timothy W. (Linda Vinyard) Robison of Snohomish, WA; six grandchildren, Benjamin (Jackie) Robison, Aaron (Vivian) Robison, Rebecca (Andrew) Marquis, David Robison, Christopher Robison, and Ryan Robison; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joann (John) Johnson of South Bend. Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Robison.

Bob earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1956. He owned and operated American Tool and Die Inc. in South Bend for 29 years, retiring in 1997. Bob was involved in many activities and served on various boards over the years including president of the National Tooling Machinery Association, president of Morris Park Country Club, Board of Directors St. Joseph Hospital, coached Little League and Babe Ruth with his sons, and numerous others.

His greatest passions were spending time with his best friend Barb and his family, golfing with Barb and his golf buddies “the Nooners”, piloting small aircraft, playing bridge, and all aspects of music. In his retirement he enjoyed volunteering his time with Habitat for Humanity. He was the ultimate gentleman.

Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the St. Joseph Chapel at Holy Cross College, 54515 State Road 933 N., Notre Dame, IN 46556. Inurnment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Bob may be donated to Habitat for Humanity, 402 E. South Street, South Bend, IN 46601 or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be left for the Robison family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
