Robert Willett
August 7, 1934 - Oct. 8, 2019
LAKEVILLE, IN - Robert Jack Willett, 85, of Lakeville, left us for the next adventure on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. He was our teacher and playmate, often teaching us through work. He was a great mechanic and could rebuild a truck or car from the ground up. He was known for his pool games at the Lakeville American Legion. He taught that skill to his son and grandsons.
He loved the woods, hunting, fishing, and camping in the West Virginia Mountains. His whole family would follow along.
Jack was born in Ward, West Virginia to Stanley Willett and Helen Hudnall.
He met his future wife, Rosemary Fisher, in Ohio, following her to Indiana where they married and raised 4 children, Debbie Leininger of Lakeville, IN, Cheri Coleman of Delong, IN, Jackie Knepp of Bremen, IN, and Jack Jr. of Lakeville, IN. Also surviving are grandchildren, Sunshine (Ryan) Keeling, Tony Coleman (deceased), Jennifer (Chris) Boling, Tracy Coleman, Adam (Ashley) Geyer, Jesse Knepp, and Jennifer (Kirk) Hunziker. Other survivors include great-grandchildren, Dustin, Samantha, Mikayla, Blake, Mikenna, Joe, Sienna, Alec, and Emmett; 2 great-great-grandsons, Vincent and Landon; and two close friends, Bobby Wright and Jack Knepp. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, infant sister, infant daughter, 2 infant sons, and a grandson.
A Celebration of Life service for Jack will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Lakeville American Legion, Post #363, 214 S. Lake Street, Lakeville, IN 46536.
The family of Jack would like to extend a special THANK YOU to Harbor Light Hospice for the wonderful care they extended to Jack. Any memorial contributions may be directed to them at 1820 Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019