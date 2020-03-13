|
|
Robert William
“Bobby” Bauer
Nov. 7, 1959 - March 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert William “Bobby” Bauer, 60, passed away early on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a courageous 31-year battle with cancer, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Robert was born on November 7, 1959 in South Bend to Robert E. Bauer and Dorothy (Berkheiser) Wilkenson. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Douglas E. Bauer.
On April 27, 1985 he married the former, Janis Lynn Jackson. Surviving are his loving wife, Janis; his mother, Dorothy Wilkenson; four children, Christopher (Paula) Bauer, John R. (Justine) Bauer, William (Paige) Bauer, and Elizabeth (Tim) Ford; nine grandchildren, Gerri Anne, Joey, Kraiden, Colin, and Sophia Bauer, Oliver Zimmerman, Jack Bauer, Joselyn Butler and Gracie Ford; sisters, Kimberly (John) Wilson, Karen Kucharski, and Kathy (Brian) Wonderly; and his sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Mark Loff.
Robert worked for Manchester Tank in Elkhart for 15 years. He was a founding member and counsel member of Hilltop Lutheran Church in South Bend. He lived for his grandchildren; they referred to him as “Poppy”. He was a car enthusiast and loved going to cars shows.
A Memorial service will be on Monday, March 16 at 1 p.m. with visitation two hours prior, at Hilltop Lutheran Church in South Bend. Pastor Karl Brenner will officiate.
Memorial contributions be made to Hilltop Lutheran Church, 4114 South Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614 for their building fund.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020