Robert William Kroll

Aug. 20, 1938 - Sept. 30, 2020

SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA - Robert William Kroll, age 82, of Sautee, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Mr. Kroll was born on August 20, 1938, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Robert and Jessie Kutscher Kroll. Robert attended Indiana University and later was a district manager of the Salvation Army. He moved to White County in 1996 and was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, where he served on staff for 20 years. Mr. Kroll was an accomplished watercolor artist and was a founding member of St. Joe Valley Watercolor Society in South Bend, Indiana.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Deborah Kroll of Sautee Nacoochee, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Robert A. and Natalie Kroll of Puyallap, Washington; daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Tim Wang of Coral Gables, Florida, Katherine and Joshua Holloway of Rocky Face, Georgia; and grandchildren, Jessica Wang of Johnson City, Tennessee, Kylie Wang of Coral Gables, Florida, and Benjamin Holloway of Rocky Face, Georgia.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 1755 Duncan Bridge Road, Sautee, Georgia 30571.

To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.barrettfh.com.

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland, Georgia handled arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
