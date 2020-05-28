Robert Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Williams

Feb. 23, 1932 - May 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Robert Williams passed away on May 20, surrounded by his family. Rob was born February 23, 1932 to the union of Willie and Bessie (Steward) Williams. Both preceded him in death. Rob`s formal education was in Cairo, Illinois where he completed elementary and high school. After high school Rob enlisted in the United States Navy traveling all over the world as a Bosun`s Mate for six years, and receiving an Honorable Discharge. After serving Rob moved to New York and attended college for Thermographics and later became employed by International Thermographers of New York, retiring after 38 years of service.

To be near family, Rob relocated to South Bend where his dream of having his own business became alive in August of 1984 when he opened Franny`s Restaurant along with Francine Walls-Forrest as one of the first African American Businesses in downtown South Bend. Rob and Franny served the South Bend community for 16 years, known for their legendary Ribs and Soul Food.

In Rob`s spare time he loved listening to jazz, golfing, and especially talking on his CB and was known to his CB buddies as “Sugarman”. The added joy to his life was his granddaughter, Alexzandria Parker whom he called “Red” and loved dearly. Rob was a long time member of St. Alphonus “Rock” Liguori Catholic Church of St. Louis MO.

Rob leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories his son, Melvin Roy Williams of Bronx, NY; brother, Wallace Williams Sr. of Los Angeles, CA; “His girls,” Felicia, Fhonda, and Fayonna; granddaughter, Alexzandria Parker; special nephews, Tony Ford and Wallace Williams Jr. all of South Bend; goddaughter, Melissa Nicks of Indianapolis, IN; special niece, Gwen Shaw of Dallas, TX, along with a host of family and friends. Rob will be truly missed by all who knew him.

The service for Mr. Williams is 12:00 Noon Saturday at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan St. with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved