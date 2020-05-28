Robert Williams
Feb. 23, 1932 - May 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Robert Williams passed away on May 20, surrounded by his family. Rob was born February 23, 1932 to the union of Willie and Bessie (Steward) Williams. Both preceded him in death. Rob`s formal education was in Cairo, Illinois where he completed elementary and high school. After high school Rob enlisted in the United States Navy traveling all over the world as a Bosun`s Mate for six years, and receiving an Honorable Discharge. After serving Rob moved to New York and attended college for Thermographics and later became employed by International Thermographers of New York, retiring after 38 years of service.
To be near family, Rob relocated to South Bend where his dream of having his own business became alive in August of 1984 when he opened Franny`s Restaurant along with Francine Walls-Forrest as one of the first African American Businesses in downtown South Bend. Rob and Franny served the South Bend community for 16 years, known for their legendary Ribs and Soul Food.
In Rob`s spare time he loved listening to jazz, golfing, and especially talking on his CB and was known to his CB buddies as “Sugarman”. The added joy to his life was his granddaughter, Alexzandria Parker whom he called “Red” and loved dearly. Rob was a long time member of St. Alphonus “Rock” Liguori Catholic Church of St. Louis MO.
Rob leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories his son, Melvin Roy Williams of Bronx, NY; brother, Wallace Williams Sr. of Los Angeles, CA; “His girls,” Felicia, Fhonda, and Fayonna; granddaughter, Alexzandria Parker; special nephews, Tony Ford and Wallace Williams Jr. all of South Bend; goddaughter, Melissa Nicks of Indianapolis, IN; special niece, Gwen Shaw of Dallas, TX, along with a host of family and friends. Rob will be truly missed by all who knew him.
The service for Mr. Williams is 12:00 Noon Saturday at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan St. with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2020.