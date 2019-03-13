Robert Wisner



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert was born to Josephine and Stanley Wisniewski in South Bend, IN. He graduated from South Bend Central where he was a three-sport varsity athlete, becoming an all-state half back in football his senior year of 1949. He married Lorraine Dierickx on December 27, 1952, a union that produced three children. In 1959, Bob legally shortened his last name to Wisner. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Army, his work history included Drewrys, Bendix, Russ's, Koontz Wagner, and he retired from North American Phillips. Bob lived most of his life in the South Bend and Mishawaka, IN area. During Bob's life, he was very active in the YMCA and played handball with his buddies, even attaining a state champion title. In later years, he could be found working out as a regular at the O'Brian Fitness Center. Bob married Elaine Grzeskowiak in 1975, who survives. Bob is survived by his son, Randy Wisner of South Bend; daughters, Brenda Nixon of Charlotte, NC and Lori (Michael) Jamieson of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren, Matt Hostetler, Emily Thomson, Shea Jamieson, and Riley Jamieson; three stepchildren, Mandy Greszkowiak of Columbus, OH, Kristin (Marc) Mersich of San Antonio, TX, and Leanne (Chris) Murray of Granger, IN; three step-grandchildren, Connor Knox, Katie Murray, and Reid Murray; one great-grandson, Jude; and one great-granddaughter, Taylor. He is survived by one brother, Ron (Luann) Wisniewski of South Bend, IN. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley Wisniewski, Richard Wisniewski, and Chester Wisniewski; and two sisters, Leona Burkus and Marlene Ryback, all of whom were from South Bend. Bob never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone. A Memorial Service will be held by his children at the American Legion Hall Post 303 on Mishawaka Avenue on Monday, March 18 at Noon. A private service has been held by his wife.