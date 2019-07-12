Home

March 7, 1932 - July 4, 2019

NILES, MI - Robert (Bob) Edmund Yaw (87) of Niles died peacefully on July 4, 2019 at Center for Hospice in Roseland, Indiana after a brief illness. He was born to Frank and Mabel Yaw in Lydick, Indiana and lived in Niles his whole life. Robert served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years when an injury ended his Navy career. He made a career as a salesman in the food industry for 46 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Yaw; and son, Thomas Yaw. He is survived by his wife, Rosemerry (Fletcher); and children, Steve (Helen) Yaw, Jeff (Carol Geisler) Yaw, and Connie (Randy) Harper. He had 5 grandchildren, Heather (Vince) DeLalla, Jennifer (Jake) Wozniak, Jordan (Whitney) Harper, Kelly Harper, and Benjamin Geisler-Yaw; and three great-grandchildren, Samantha Wozniak, Molly Wozniak, and Magnolia Harper.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Northwest United Methodist Church on July 20, 2019 which is located at 21855 Brick Road, South Bend, Indiana. The service will begin at 11 am. www.northwestchurch.com

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Northwest United Methodist Church or the Boy Scouts of America Troop 444.

Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave condolences go to www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 12, 2019
