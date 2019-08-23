|
Robert “Bob”
Zilkowski
Sept. 6, 1934 - August 21, 2019
BARRINGTON, IL - Robert “Bob” Zilkowski, of Barrington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 21, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born on September 6, 1934 in South Bend, IN to the late Eugene, Sr. and Mae (nee Neizgodski) Zilkowski.
Bob received his B.S. from Ball State University and later his M.S from Indiana University in Bloomington. Bob was a passionate Hoosier fan his entire life and a life-time IU Alumni. He was a founding faculty member of William Rainey Harper College and taught as a Professor of Business from 1967 until his retirement in 1994. He was recently awarded the title of Professor Emeritus. Bob and his wife Janet enjoyed travelling and visited over 75 countries. He was also an author and enjoyed organizing many special events for his communities over the years. Recently, Bob was very involved at the Garlands in Play Readers and other activities.
Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Janet (nee Underwood), with whom he united in marriage on June 9, 1956 in Bloomington, IN; children, Ronald R. (Judy) Zilkowski, Bruce W. (Betty) Zilkowski, Sue (Kliff) Shinn, and Linda Zilkowski; grandchildren, Sarah Zilkowski, Rachael (Nate) Walker, Ryan (Kelsey) Schneider, Scott Schneider, Matthew, Rebecca, Joseph, and Hannah Zilkowski; great-grandchildren, Clare, Bernadette, and Zoe; and brother-in-law, Jerry (Janyce) Underwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Zilkowski, Jr.
Visitation will be Monday, August 26, from 9 AM until the time of Mass at 11 AM at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.), Barrington. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zilkowski Family Scholarship c/o Harper College Educational Foundation, 1200 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Please have checks made out to: Harper College Educational Foundation and write in the memo: Robert Zilkowski Scholarship.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019