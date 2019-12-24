|
Roberta A. Bokhart
Nov. 16, 1952 - Dec. 21, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Heaven has gained a very talented nurse. Roberta A. Bokhart, 67 of Mishawaka passed away in Indianapolis following complications after a surgery. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, William L. Bokhart and Natalie (Baert) Bokhart and her maternal grandparents, August and Thelma (Mestach) Baert and paternal grandparents, William and Matilda (Klein) Bokhart. She is survived by Greg Opaczewski her loving companion of 26 years; her sister, Rebecca L. Bokhart and brothers, William A. Bokhart (Kriste) and Maurice E. Bokhart (Sharon) as well as nephews and nieces, William L. II, Matthew, Brandon, Alexandria, Alyshia and Christian Bokhart along with many wonderful cousins. Also surviving are her Aunts and Uncles, Mary Ann Scheibelhut (Richard), Christine Beery and Augusta Gilman (Arthur).
Roberta attended grade school at LaPaz Elementary and then transitioned to LaVille High School ultimately graduating from Penn High School in 1971. She was very active in both choir and band and the family farm hosted memorable large parties for her band and choir friends.
Roberta was a very dedicated and diligent worker and took great pride in her job. Her career started in 1969 working part-time as a darkroom technician. Upon her high school graduation, she transitioned to a full-time position with Zehring Photography Studio as a custom darkroom technician and she provided excellent quality results for over six years. She then moved on to positions at the Pangford Motel and Michiana Merchandising Systems where she worked five years. Roberta was always self-motivated and self-supporting and had a keen interest in the medical field. Therefore, she left her stable employment to go back to school for advanced LPN training at IVY Tech where she graduated with honors. Her illustrious nursing career began at Cardinal Meridian Nursing Home where she worked for five years with some of the best aides in the world. She then transitioned to Memorial Home Care where her first assignment was providing nursing services at the St. Joseph County Jail. She then gradually shifted into a home care specialty where she focused on providing very sophisticated respiratory care to homebound patients. She had many eventful years in this position and formed relationships with many wonderful patients and families. Roberta retired in November 2014 after her own physical limitations made it impossible for her to provide the level of care that she knew her patients deserved.
Roberta wanted to graciously thank Greg for his love, care and support that he provided to her over the years and especially during her last days. She also offers heartfelt thanks to Rebecca and Maurice who made it possible for her to make journeys to Europe, Hawaii and Disney World - trips that she cherished. Thanks also to the entire Opaczewski family who made her feel welcome - always. Warmest farewells were left by Roberta to long-time friends Pam Christiansen and Lauretta Anders. She also looks forward to seeing Donna Buckles and Diana Yeager again in heaven.
Friends and family will be received at Hahn Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26th with a Rosary being recited at 4:30 p.m. Catholic mass will be held at St. Bavo's Catholic Church on Friday, December 27th at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019