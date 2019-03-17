Roberta Bramlett



April 15, 1936 - March 12, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Roberta “Bobbi” Bramlett, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, David Bramlett, and her parents, Harold and Mary Sicks. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Tracey (Brian) Kovatch and Karen Bramlett; grandsons, Andrew (Aleica) Kovatch, Robert (Michelle) Bramlett, Jason (Maria) Kovatch, and Christopher (Stacie) Kovatch; six great-grandchildren; sister, Wini Rogers; nieces and nephew, Kristine (Dale) Moore, Beth (Jack) Tavernier, and John Rogers.



Bobbi was a teacher at Beiger School for many years. She had a caring and nurturing heart for her students, making sure to keep her classroom stocked with food and supplies for those students who were in need. She once had the school bring in a washer and dryer and she taught her students how to wash and clean their clothes. Bobbi was very active in the community, often hosting election centers in her own home. She enjoyed folk art painting and woodworking with her husband, gardening, sewing, and camping. Most of all, she loved her family.



Bobbi will be laid to rest with her husband at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, Indiana at a later date. To honor and continue Bobbi's passion for helping students in need, contributions may be made to Beiger School - Bobbi's Beiger Blessings, 1600 E. 3rd St., Mishawaka, IN 46544.



