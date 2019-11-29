|
Roberta C. “Bobbie” Langner
Aug. 1, 1931 - Nov. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Roberta C. “Bobbie” Langner, 88, of South Bend, IN passed away Tues., Nov. 26, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1931, to the late Stanley and Louise (Luzna) Klota. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Langner; and two sons, Gordon D. Langner and Steven (Amy) Langner. Visitation is 4-6pm Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019