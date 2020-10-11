1/1
Roberta J. Parahams
Roberta J. Parahams

Oct. 3, 1942 - Sept. 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - With heartfelt sympathy we announce Roberta's passing. Born in AR, she lived in Atlanta, GA & later South Bend & was a member of Greater New Vision Baptist Church. A devoted daughter, loving mother, grand, & great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family & friends, teaching us things like sewing & cooking cornbread, she lived a full live & will be dearly missed by all who loved her. There is no greater love than we have for Roberta, Rest in Peace. Special thanks to Rose Carpenter, Gloria Wilson, & Jean Huggins. www.morgannfuneralchapel.com


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
