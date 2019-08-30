|
Roberta L. Horvath
Oct. 26, 1955 - Aug. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Roberta L. Horvath, age 63, of South Bend, Indiana, formerly of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Delaware.
She was born on October 26, 1955 in Plain City, the daughter of the late Nanette Lutz. In 2002 she moved to South Bend from Delaware and worked as a patient care assistant with the Beacon Memorial Hospital.
Kind and caring, her life centered on God. She was an active member and volunteer of the Vineyard Church in St. Joseph County, Indiana. Bert enjoyed dance, nature walks, painting, sun flowers, butterflies, and riding on a motorcycle with her husband. As described “she lived in the moment, was slow to anger and quick to forgive”.
She was a foster parent to many more than her own. Bert was selfless, always full of love, joy, and laughter. Proud of her children and their accomplishments, she treasured time spent with family, loving God, and helping her patients.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, John Horvath; children, Jennifer McClure of Delaware, Michael Richmond of Murfreesboro, TN, Mary (Corey) Danner of Minerva, Andrew Richmond of Delaware, Nicole Richmond of South Bend, IN, Keri Richmond of Washington, D.C., Hilary (Justin) Horvath-Johnson of South Bend, IN, and Michele Ascencio of Delaware; the father of her children, Kent Richmond; 11 grandchildren; countless foster children; sisters, Sharon Martin, Annette Channel, and Charlene Lewis; brother Charlie McCoy; nieces, nephews, a host of friends, and feline companion, Buddy Boy.
Memorial services will be held at the Vineyard Church, 16219 Jackson Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544, on Friday, September 6, at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Vineyard Church of St. Joseph County, 16219 Jackson Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019