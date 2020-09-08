Robin Kathleen



(Hendershott) Stump



Nov. 22, 1957 - Aug. 30, 2020



WAYNESVILLE, NC -



Robin Kathleen (Hendershott) Stump, 62, of Waynesville, North Carolina, formerly of South Bend, passed away at 4:50 A.M. on Sunday, August 30 at the Solace Center in Asheville following a seven-month battle with cancer. Robin was born in Elkhart, IN on November 22, 1957 to Robert E. and Melcenia (Pete) Hendershott. She graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in 1976 and also attended Southwestern Michigan College. After working several years in the hospitality industry, Robin earned her “Certified Fitness Trainer” designation. She established and ran her own business for over 10 years and thoroughly enjoyed educating and helping numerous clients of all ages across Michiana achieve their personal fitness goals.



On March 28, 1998 in Mishawaka, IN, she married Scott C. Stump who survives along with a son, Scott C.E. Stump, and daughter, Emmy M.A. Stump. Also surviving is her father, Robert E. Hendershott and stepmother, Sue Hendershott of Bradenton, Florida; brothers, Rick E. Hendershott (Carla) of Elkhart and Steve Grant of Elkhart; sister, Stephanie Grant of Boulder, Colorado, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, very special friend, Sheryl Hennings of Mishawaka; and her dogs, Princess and Zeus. She was predeceased by her mother, Melcenia Grant, and both sets of grandparents.



Robin was an extremely passionate person, especially for children and all animals, but particularly dogs. She fostered scores of both through the years and got tremendous satisfaction out of seeing them placed in their “Forever” Homes. Robin proudly earned her North Carolina Real Estate License in 2003 and kept it active ever since. She was a tireless worker who enjoyed staying physically fit, homeschooling her children, working on projects around the house, and being outside. She most especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an expert at reading people and had several “Robinisms” including her favorite, “Empty Buckets Make the Most Noise”. Robin was a true Christian, loved the Lord, and tried to live her life accordingly every day.



A Celebration of Robin's Life will be held on Thursday, September 10 at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, 375 W Cleveland Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Visitation is from 1:00-3:00, with services commencing at 3:00 with Pastor Brian Baughman officiating. Services will be conducted outside weather-permitting in front of the main mausoleum. Contributions in memory of Robin may be given to either the Haywood County Humane Society, 453 Jones Cove Rd., Clyde, NC 28721 or SARGES Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Dr. Suite B, Waynesville, NC 28786.





